Value over price: How Trump’s tariffs HELP Americans

While President Trump’s critics have been sounding the alarm about tariffs, it appears they’re only looking at the tariffs in terms of dollar amounts.

“To a certain extent, you can’t blame them, because it is true that tariffs sometimes increase the cost of goods and services. But of course, the legacy media and President Trump’s neocon critics are not doing this in good faith,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” says.

“These are people who know the price of everything, but they know the value of nothing,” Wheeler continues. “Cheap goods does not a country make, and they don’t get that.”

“I’m not dismissing the fact that some products could get more expensive if Trump’s tariffs continue,” she adds, noting that in the 1990s, the American people were promised that the NAFTA trade with China and globalization would cause the cost of living to go down.

“They told us more luxuries, more democracy,” Wheeler says. “But what actually happened to the American people? Well, between the year 2000 and 2017, 5.5 million American manufacturing jobs left the country.”

“As they left, Americans, especially American men, who filled these jobs suddenly lost the dignity of work,” she continues. “So what happens when your jobs are gone? What happens when men want to provide for their family because it’s something innate that God put in their heart, that God intended for them, but they can’t because there’s no jobs to be had?”

Well, what happens is that those jobless Americans turn to escapism.

“That’s exactly what happened between 1999 and 2021. More than 640,000 Americans have died from opioid overdose,” Wheeler says. “Those Americans became hooked on drugs. Why? Well, those communities, places like where Vice President JD Vance is from, were hollowed out and lost most of those manufacturing jobs that had previously sustained them.”

“They lost not only their income, but a deeper meaning in life,” she continues. “So the elites said that increased free trade would make life better by giving us cheaper products and increasing our relations with China, with Canada, with Mexico.”

“And we did, by the way, get cheaper products. We do have more luxuries. But you’d be hard-pressed to say that America, and the American people, came out on top,” she adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.