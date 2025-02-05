Fake AIDS workshop? Elon EXPOSES how USAID was spending YOUR tax dollars

USAID appears to be a charitable organization full of benevolent bureaucrats who just want to increase human prosperity, but Elon Musk and Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” know better.

As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency effort, Musk has said during an X Spaces conversation that President Trump has agreed that USAID should be shut down.

“USAID is a sneaky, swampy little invention that was intended to be nebulous. It was intended for you and I to not even know about it or to misunderstand it. It was intended to sound like a euphemism,” Wheeler says.

“We’re told that it is an agency of the United States that aids democracy. It’s supposed to look abroad and help countries that are either struggling with democracy, or if they need their democracy bolstered, USAID comes to their aid,” she continues.

However, Wheeler has a better idea of what the agency really does.

“Really, this USAID agency should be called the U.S. Agency for Political Warfare, because that is exactly what it was. It was staging political warfare abroad,” Wheeler says. “The problem with this type of office of political warfare, which is what we’re going to call it now, the problem with this is twofold.”

“The problem is that you’re not being transparent with the American people about how their taxpayer dollars are being spent, and this lends itself to the military industrial complex, the neocons, wanting to stage color revolutions and regime changes everywhere for their own personal benefit,” she continues.

But it hasn’t just been used abroad.

“It’s been turned against Americans in the form of censorship. USAID is the nexus of the censorship industrial complex that you and I have suffered from over the past five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, years,” Wheeler explains, noting that it gets even worse.

Now, two senior officials at USAID are physically blocking Elon Musk from having access to the USAID computers. John Vorhees and his deputy were put on leave this Saturday night after they refused to allow any DOGE members access to the USAID systems.

Once Elon and his DOGE team were granted access, what they uncovered was astronomical.

“Twenty million dollars through USAID was spent to dig up dirt on Rudy Giuliani, America’s mayor,” Wheeler says. “Money USAID spent, money of yours, was also used to set up a fake AIDS prevention workshop. Fake. How evil do you have to be to set up a fake AIDS prevention workshop?”

“Why did they do this? Well, they did this to try to recruit young people in third-world nations to topple their governments. They were trying to gin up rebellions,” Wheeler continues. “And then, of course, USAID has funded heroin, the heroin industry in Afghanistan.”

