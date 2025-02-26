President Trump SLAMS Maine governor for keeping MEN in women’s sports

President Donald Trump has clearly been listening to the American people, as within just a month of taking the presidency back, he’s reclaimed the definition of what it means to be a woman and is no longer allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports.

Yet in the state of Maine, Governor Janet Mills (D) has defied President Trump’s order — despite Trump specifically signing an order that said states will face repercussions if they do so.

“Maine is doing just that,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” comments. “Maine is defying President Trump and says that they will continue to allow biological men to play in women’s sports.”

Trump was clearly not amused.

“I heard men are still playing in Maine,” Trump said to a crowd. “Well, I hate to tell you this, but we’re not going to give them any federal money. They are still saying, ‘We want men to play in women’s sports,’ and I cannot believe that they’re doing that.”

“So we’re not going to give them any federal funding, none whatsoever, until they clean that up,” he added.

In a meeting with the governors, Trump got into what Wheeler calls “a war of words” with Mills.

“He of course was talking about his executive order banning transgender-identifying athletes in sports, when she objected, and Trump responded to her by saying, ‘You better do it, because you’re not going to get federal funding,’” Wheeler explains.

According to Reuters, Mills responded with, “We’re going to follow the law, sir. We’ll see you in court.”

Trump shot back, “And enjoy your life after, Governor, 'cause I don't think you'll be in elected politics."

