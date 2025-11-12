Zohran Mamdani: A jihadist intent on Muslim takeover of the US?

Many Americans view Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor of New York City as harmless, but BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler and host of “Ideas Have Consequences” Larry Taunton are well aware that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“Do you believe that Zohran Mamdani is engaging in taqiyya ... this Islamic belief that essentially allows you to lie and hide your true beliefs in order to infiltrate Western society to advance Islam?” Wheeler asks.

“Of course he is, and he’s very clever at it,” Taunton says. “You know, he has this charming smile, and he seems like such an outgoing, pleasant, likeable fellow. But at the end of the day, he’s a jihadist.”

“Islam is a religion of conquest. ... That’s what it’s all about. It’s about conquering, you know, the entire world until there’s nothing but that which is for Allah, is the way the Quran puts it."

"This is the Muslim strategy, the Islamic strategy for millennia,” he explains.

Taunton notes that the Islamic strategy isn’t carried out by dropping busloads of Islamic children off and giving them AK-47s. Rather, it’s through the “radicalizing of youth” and of “turning a blind eye to violence.”

“Roughly a quarter of a million British white girls, according to the Times of London, trafficked on an industrial scale, and almost no one has been punished,” he continues. “Now, why is that? Well, it’s because the violence, the rape gangs, the knifings, all of this is part of the plan. It’s not something that the politicians are going, ‘Gosh, I wish this hadn’t happened again.’”

“It’s because in [Sadiq] Khan’s London, he wants it,” Taunton tells Wheeler.

“There will be an exodus of people out of those cities. So you eventually surrender a whole, you know, metropolis, Britain’s most important city, the United States' most important city, surrendered to jihadists,” he continues.

“And I know that there are some people who are listening to this and going, ‘Oh, this is, you know, this is just so wild. I just don’t believe this.’ I’m telling you, I’ve seen it. It’s the way it works,” he adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.