4 tweets from Conor McGregor about Ireland’s immigrant crisis that will ring true for Americans

According to his X presence, UFC legend Conor McGregor is just as much of a fighter outside the Octagon as he is inside it.

The professional mixed martial artist has become quite the spokesperson for the political injustices going on in his home country of Ireland, where there’s been an immigrant crisis much like the one ravaging the United States.

Dave Rubin analyzes four tweets the fighter has recently blasted out in response to the Irish government — “33rd Dáil Éireann” — allowing the country to cave under the weight of immigrant crime.

This Pushed Conor McGregor Over the Edge & This Is Who He Blames www.youtube.com

These tweets come in response to an asylum-seeker named Adel Kerai, who “sexually assaulted a young woman in Dublin City” just days after his arrival. Kerai also had four previous convictions from the U.K.

Sounds like many stories we’ve heard from the U.S.

In another tweet, McGregor pointed out more immigrant crime — in this case, a foreigner taking pictures of children in a supermarket.

“How many of the people that will do that sort of thing or rape these women or anything else are dancing around burning American flags in D.C.?” Dave asks, referencing the recent pro-Hamas rally on Capitol Hill .

“That is where we are all at,” agrees Dave.

