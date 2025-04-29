Ex-DOJ ‘Biden holdover’ challenges firing after Trump ally calls for his ouster

A former Department of Justice prosecutor whom the Trump administration fired in March is now challenging his termination, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Adam Schleifer previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles. However, he was removed from his position reportedly one hour after pro-Trump activist Laura Loomer called for his termination in a post on social media.

On March 28, Loomer questioned why President Donald Trump’s administration had allowed the “Biden holdover” and “Trump hater” to remain on staff with the U.S. attorney’s office.

“Fire him. He supported the impeachment of President Trump and said he wanted to repeal Trump’s tax plan,” she wrote. “We need to purge the US Attorney’s office of all leftist Trump haters.”

Loomer shared a screenshot of Schleifer responding to a 2020 post from Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Schiff’s post read, “Donald Trump must be convicted and removed from office.”

Schleifer responded, “This. Proud of my former rep. ... Trump erodes our constitutional integrity every day with every lie and every act of heedless, narcissistic corruption.”

He also previously shared his plans to “repeal Trump’s tax plan.”

According to a Monday report from the AP, Schleifer challenged his recent firing in a filing to the Merit Systems Protection Board. He argued that his termination was due to “unprecedented partisan and political reasons” and undermined the justice system’s “bedrock principle.”

He claimed that his firing was an unlawful retaliation for protected political speech made before he was a government lawyer.

Schleifer reportedly received a letter last month from a White House official notifying him that he had been terminated, but no reason was given.

He is seeking to be reinstated and receive back pay, as well as other relief.

The filing, obtained by the AP, read, “Nothing in Mr. Schleifer’s conduct as a private citizen would cast any doubt on his commitment to defend the Constitution and the rule of law and to advance the impartial administration of justice."

Schleifer declined the AP’s request for comment. The White House did not respond to the news outlet.

Loomer reacted to Schleifer’s challenge.

“A Trump hating federal employee is now ‘challenging his firing’ from the DOJ after I exposed his anti-Trump vitriol,” Loomer wrote in a post on X. “Trump haters are very angry they are being exposed before they are given a chance to sabotage and obstruct the 2nd Trump admin.”

“I’m going to expose all of them!” she added.

Loomer has previously taken credit for some of the White House’s decisions to terminate staffers.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration fired the director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, and his civilian deputy, Wendy Noble, was removed and reassigned. Several National Security Council officials were also terminated.

Loomer responded to the firings in a post on X.

“NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired,” she wrote. “Thank you President Trump for being receptive to the vetting materials provided to you and thank you for firing these Biden holdovers.”