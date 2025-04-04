Trump admin ousts NSA director in agency shake-up: Report

President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday fired the director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, according to a report from the Washington Post.

Haugh’s civilian deputy, Wendy Noble, was reportedly removed from her position and reassigned a job with the Department of Defense’s Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security.

'This is called VETTING.'

The Post also stated that “at least five” National Security Council officials were terminated on Thursday.

The White House has not yet confirmed the reported firings, and therefore, the reasoning for the alleged actions is unclear.

However, Trump stated that he had ousted “some” NSC staffers, the Associated Press reported.

“Always we’re letting go of people,” Trump stated Thursday. “People that we don’t like or people that we don’t think can do the job or people that may have loyalties to somebody else.”

According to the AP, at least three terminated employees were “senior NSC officials” and the others were “lower-ranking aides.”

Pro-Trump activist Laura Loomer appeared to take credit for the alleged shake-up in a post on X, claiming that Haugh and Noble were removed because they were “disloyal” to the president.

She criticized Haugh as a “Biden appointee,” who was “HAND PICKED” by now-retired U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley.

Loomer stated that Haugh was “referred for firing” as well as “his Obama loving protege, Wendy Noble.”

“This is called VETTING,” she declared.

Loomer reportedly advocated for the firings during a recent meeting with Trump.

“Thank you President Trump for being receptive to the vetting materials provided to you and thank you for firing these Biden holdovers,” she stated.

Following her meeting with the president, Trump told reporters, “Laura Loomer is a very good patriot. She’s a very strong person.”

“She makes recommendations of things or people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations,” he stated.

Trump stated that during their meeting, Loomer “recommended certain people for jobs.”

He stated that Loomer had nothing to do with the fired NSC staffers.

However, in a separate post on X, Loomer appeared also to claim credit for those terminations.

“You know how you know the NSC officials I reported to President Trump are disloyal people who have played a role in sabotaging Donald Trump?” she wrote. “Because the fired officials are being defended by... Jen Psaki & Andrew McCabe on MSNBC & CNN RIGHT NOW.”

The White House did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Post or the New York Post. The NSA referred the New York Post to the DOD, which also did not respond.