Bill Maher mocked claims that Biden would back out — will he ever admit he was wrong?
November 04, 2024
Months before Joe Biden stepped out of the presidential race, Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” predicted that would be the exact outcome.
Bill Maher, despite claiming he likes Rubin, did not agree in the slightest.
“This is a done deal,” Maher told Jillian Michaels in an interview on “Club Random with Bill Maher.” “There’s no serious people running against him and now the primary season is underway.”
“The rumors that even Dave Rubin and Megyn Kelly are talking about, that when they get to the Democratic convention, he’s going to quietly be like, ‘Oh you know what, not going to do it,’ and then somebody will slot themselves in,” Michaels argued back.
“This is pure conjecture. This is just people making s*** up,” Maher responded, while Michaels continued arguing that “respectable people in the news are suggesting it’s a possibility.”
“I like both Megyn and Dave, they’re respectable,” Maher said. “These two have a lot of looney ideas also, right-wing looney ideas.”
“This is something just something they pulled out of their a**, and it’s not going to happen,” he added.
The old clip has Rubin understandably amused, as shortly after Biden quietly dropped out of the 2024 election.
“Pulled it out of my a** man,” Rubin laughs.
