Bill Maher stuns ‘Real Time’ crowd: ‘You’re not going to drag me into Trump derangement syndrome’

Trump derangement syndrome is alive and well among liberals, but Bill Maher is refusing to let the ailment get the best of him, as it has so many others.

In a recent segment on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” he made this incredibly clear.

“He called for a military tribunal against her,” panelist John Heilemann said of Trump’s recent comments about Liz Cheney. “He might not do it, but you don’t want to normalize the notion that that’s the kind of language that we want to have.”

“This is the problem with, I’m sorry, the far left, is that you’re not going to drag me into Trump derangement syndrome. It’s not deranged to be upset and worried about the real things. Like, he could be a fascist,” Maher responded.

“But if you’re going to think I’m going to chase every rabbit down the hole for the next four years, you’re wrong. I’m not going to,” he continued. “I did this once; I’m not going to do it again.”

“That’s who he is. If he talks about Arnold Palmer’s **** or he says a bad word or says something that everybody thinks like ‘There are s***hole countries,' I’m not going to lose my s*** about it. I’m just not, ‘cause that is deranged,” he added.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is impressed to say the least.

“Who knows where Bill will end up years from now? Maybe he never gets where we all would want him to be electorally, and okay, so be it, but he’s saying it,” Rubin says.

“He’s saying, ‘I will not behave the way I behaved last time,’ which was, ‘I was going to hate him and undermine him no matter what,’” he adds.

