Charlamagne Tha God shocks ‘Daily Show’ crowd by trashing DEI with facts

Charlamagne Tha God has revealed how he really feels about DEI programs — and it’s not what anyone expected.

“The truth about DEI is that although it’s well-intentioned, it’s mostly garbage, okay? It’s kind of like the black Little Mermaid. Just because racists hate it, doesn’t mean it’s good,” Charlamagne said while guest-hosting “The Daily Show.”

“You know I’m right because every one of you has sat through one of those diversity training sessions and thought, ‘This is some bulls**t,’” he continued.

Charlamagne also complained that DEI programs actually “don’t make the workplace better for minorities” and said “DEI training is like DARE for racism.”

“You all know how effective that was. I was sitting there going, ‘Oh, there’s a ton of fun drugs I should try, I didn’t even know about Molly, thanks officer,’” he told the audience.

While Dave Rubin is impressed, he wants “to reiterate the point that he’s just reading a script.”

“These are not ideas coming out of his brain. I don’t know that they would have given that exact script to Jon Stewart because they do believe in this neo-racism,” Rubin says.

While Charlamagne was most likely reading from a script, Alex Stein is glad this script is being read.

“He does make a good point that when you make everything about race and gender, that is inherently racist,” Stein tells Rubin.

