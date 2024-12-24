'Irony is not dead': A special Hanukkah message for AOC and Ilhan Omar

While many people, including politicians, will wish the Jews who celebrate Hanukkah a happy holiday, their beliefs aren’t exactly consistent with their well-wishes.

Thankfully, Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is here to set the record straight for those who don’t seem to know what they’re saying.

“One of the things that we’re going to be seeing over the next couple days is a whole bunch of people wishing people a happy Hanukkah, including people like Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar and AOC and the usual suspects, who don’t seem to want Jews to live in the ancient land of Israel,” Rubin says.

“And yet, Hanukkah is the story of the Jews, the indigenous people of the ancient land of Israel, defending the Judean Hills in Judea and Samaria, which unfortunately now we call the West Bank, against their Greek invaders,” he continues.

“So when AOC and Ilhan and Rashida wish people a happy Hanukkah, they are literally wishing the Jewish people a happy holiday for successfully pushing back the foreign invaders in the land of Israel, a place that they don’t seem to want Jews to live in these days.”

“Irony is not dead,” he adds, “So happy Hanukkah to everyone who celebrates, especially Rashida, AOC, and Ilhan.”

