‘That’s just the data’: Scientist obliterates Bill Maher’s climate change narrative

Bill Maher may commonly find himself as the voice of reason among his fellow liberals — but on a recent segment of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” one of his guests took that position instead.

While Maher repeated media talking points regarding the death of the Great Barrier Reef, his guest, Bjørn Lomborg, dismantled his argument with ease.

“What will the ocean look like? I mean, I’m not talking about oceans rising, I’m talking about oceans dying — and the world can’t live with dead oceans. And it seems like they’re in bad shape, between all the plastic in them, they’re overfished,” Maher tells Lomborg.

“Coral reefs, I know you’ve talked about, ‘Oh, that’s exaggerated.’ Tell me about why you think the coral reef problem is exaggerated,” he added.

Despite Maher’s confidence in his lead-up, Lomborg was ready for it.

“That’s just the data,” he retorted. “Remember, by the end of the century, the U.N. estimates the average person on the planet will be 450% as rich as he or she is today. So that means instead of being 450% as rich, we will feel like we’re only 435% as rich.”

“Yes, that’s a problem, no, it’s not the end of the world,” he continued, before making his point about the coral reef. “The guys who do the data every year on the coral reef since 1986 have been assessing what is the total outcome of how good does the coral reef look.”

“In 2009 to 2012, we thought it was terrible. It was really dramatic. The Guardian wrote the obituary for the Great Barrier Reef. And the point I’ve just been making is the last three years, they’ve been at the highest level, the most coral reef we’ve ever seen in those areas,” Lomborg explained.

“Most of the challenge comes from overfishing, from industrial pollution, from sea runoff, and those are the things we should fix. But we’re not being well-informed if we’re being told this is because of climate change, so we’ve got to change our entire infrastructure on our global economy in order to save the oceans, when it’s not actually what’s going to happen,” he finished.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is on the same page.

“If you don’t give AOC the power to fix the climate, that’s one of the things that they would love to cancel everybody for and keep liberals in a constant state of hysteria,” Rubin says.

