Gavin Newsom tries to ban AI memes and becomes the STAR of one

Parodies are everywhere this election season, and many of them are quite funny — especially when it comes to Kamala Harris.

One video circulating on social media shows the vice president seemingly exposing herself as an incompetent candidate for president. Elon Musk, who’s a fan of a good joke, decided to retweet this video on his own X account, which apparently made Gavin Newsom mad.

“I just signed a bill to make this illegal in the state of California. You can no longer knowingly distribute an ad or other election communication that contains materially deceptive content — including deepfakes,” the California governor wrote in a post on X.

The post was a quote tweet of an earlier post Newsom had written complaining about the fake ad. In the original post he wrote, “Manipulating a voice in an ‘ad’ like this one should be illegal. I’ll be signing a bill in a matter of weeks to make sure it is.”

“If they think that a law is somehow going to stop what is coming via AI and editing and everything else, they’re just completely crazy,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” says to his guests, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Karol Markowicz.

“Satire is covered by the First Amendment. That’s been established,” Markowicz comments. “I’m glad he solved all the other problems in California, obviously, and it’s finally got to this,” she adds, laughing.

All jokes aside, Markowicz isn’t pleased that Newsom’s set his sights on this issue.

“It is scary that he’s attempting it. It’s attempting to shut down speech with which he disagrees. And that speech you know, again, covered by the First Amendment, is satire,” she says.

However, Newsom’s fight against AI ads isn’t really working in his favor, as the Babylon Bee made an AI ad of the California governor explaining how incompetent he is.

“My policies were so effective, that almost one million people are now fleeing the state every year,” Newsom’s AI voice says. The voice also relayed that “bigots shouldn’t be allowed to have kids” and that Kamala will “do to the country everything I did in California.”

The video finishes with the sign off, “Thank you, and science bless America.”

“Putting aside the fact that it’s actually just like the Kamala video, there’s more truth in that than a real Gavin Newsom ad,” Rubin comments.

