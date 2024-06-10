Son of Hamas founder tells all; shocks Jordan Peterson with brutal facts

What does “intifada” really mean?

Mosab Hassan Yousef has an answer that no one would have expected from the son of a co-founder of Hamas.

“Chaos,” he tells Jordan Peterson. “People call it uprising, but the very definition, not only of intifada, of Palestine — very similar definitions. It’s chaos, it’s disorder, it’s anti-establishment.”

“They came up with the idea to engineer the intifada. They wanted trouble, but from within. They knew that this could be a lot more effective than trying to destroy Israel from outside, and they sent children to die.”

“This has been their mechanism, their strategy,” he continues, adding, “When I say ‘they,’ all those who are complicit in this continuous crime. All those who sacrifice children for power and for money. It’s a fundamental part of that culture we have to understand.”

Yousef went on to explain that those who sacrifice children do not feel bad about it.

“It’s acceptable in that culture,” he explains.

Dave Rubin couldn’t agree more.

“The point there is that there is a movement of chaos. Let’s remove geopolitics, let’s remove the religious part,” Rubin says.

“There is now a movement inside the United States of America where masked people calling for ‘intifada’; they’re calling for revolution here. They are using violence. They are breaking the law by burning down buildings and going after monuments and closing roads and all of those things.”

“And just wait till they escalate further,” he warns.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.