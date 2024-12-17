Stephen A. Smith FURIOUS as he uncovers Jan. 6 lies from the Democrats

Despite desperate attempts by the Democrats to disguise what really happened on January 6, the truth is finally coming out.

A new DOJ report showed that there were dozens of FBI informants present at the Capitol riot, and even some liberals are outraged that they’ve been lied to by their own party.

Stephen A. Smith is one of them.

“Didn’t hear anything about that before the election. Didn’t hear anything about that when the quote unquote ‘insurrection’ was broached by Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democratic nominee,” Smith said in a recent rant on “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

“The belief that Donald Trump was a danger to democracy, and using this as a profound illuminating bullet point to make that case, and now here we are, yet again, finding even more evidence to Donald Trump’s claims,” he continued, adding, “I’m really, really sick and tired of every time I turn around, finding something else that the Democrats have lied about or downplayed or misrepresented along the way.”

“I’m getting really ticked off at every time they open their mouth about something pertaining to y’all, they seem right to make the case that the right had a monopoly on insidious evil tendencies, corrupt tendencies, duplicitous, hypocritical, untruthful, tendencies. And every time they make those accusations, we turn around and find out that at least some of them are guilty of the same,” he concluded.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” has been patiently waiting for Smith to reach this point.

“I think what you’re seeing right there is perhaps the final little bit of the red pill that Stephen A. Smith has been taking for these last couple of years,” Rubin says, adding, “You have now fully seen through the lies.”

