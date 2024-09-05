MSNBC lies: Clip of Joe Rogan edited to praise Kamala Harris — but he wasn’t

If you need more evidence that the mainstream media is not your friend, look no further than the stunt MSNBC just tried to pull on Joe Rogan.

The major news network deceptively edited a clip of Rogan to make it seem as though he was praising Kamala Harris, when he really was praising Tulsi Gabbard — and he’s understandably pissed.

“This is what MSNBC did,” Rogan told Andrew Huberman on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “They took a clip of me talking about Tulsi Gabbard, and they edited it up and made it look like I was saying great things about Kamala Harris.”

“They just deceptively edited the things that I was saying, took it completely out of context,” Rogan continued. “First of all, I was talking about Tulsi Gabbard, and then I was talking about the media behind Kamala Harris, all this surge, and all these people just deciding that she’s good, she could win, and they put the two of those together and made it seem like I was praising Kamala Harris.”

Rogan had been discussing Gabbard’s accomplishments, like being a congresswoman for eight years and her two overseas deployments in medical units helping injured soldiers.

“They don’t care about the truth. They just want a narrative to get out there amongst enough people, ‘cause most people are just surface readers,” Rogan explained.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” isn’t surprised.

“Evil, that’s the word, and you got to admire what they do,” Rubin tells Sage Steele. “Do they think they’re going to get away with it?”

“But the answer I guess ultimately is yes, because they keep doing it, and they still get a certain amount of people to follow,” he continues. “Maybe their whole game is like ‘Oh, Rogan’s going to call on us, more people are going to watch our show. That’s just the nature of the clickbait evil.”

