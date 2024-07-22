ABC/Lou Rocco / Getty Images
The EXACT moment Joy Behar of ‘The View’ realized Biden was doomed
July 22, 2024
It was only a matter of time before President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race — and some mainstream talking heads could clearly sense what was on the horizon.
And they were not happy about it.
“So depressing, the whole thing,” Joy Behar of "The View" said, as the light drained from her eyes. “I think that he’s going to drop out now, that’s my feeling.”
“I mean, I don’t have any information, but when Pelosi gets into this and Schumer and Schiff and Jeffries, and they all say it’s time to go,” she continued. “The COVID in a way is like a good way for him to get out, because he needs this time to show how strong he is, and he’s sick. And the time is very, very short now.”
“So, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I wouldn’t put it past them to just say ‘Look, Joe. We can’t,’” she added.
“We have to save the country,” Behar finished.
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” can’t help but find it all a little amusing.
“I think Joy’s going to need a little Klonopin. Does that help with depression? I’m not sure,” he jokes.
“I don’t take great joy in other people’s depression or whatever, but again, you guys all deserve this,” he adds.
more stories
