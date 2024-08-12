‘Shark Tank’ legend EXPOSES why mega-donors regret Kamala

American business owners are usually going to have a better idea of what the country needs to survive, and “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary is no exception.

“When we syndicate debt for real estate projects, we don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. So, I deal with a lot of investors agnostic to politics, and some of them are very big contributors to the Democratic party,” O’Leary told Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

O’Leary then revealed to Watters that one of those investors told him that “some of us are having buyer's remorse.”

“'We wish we’d run a process because we got so much press in the first nine days of bringing somebody into the party and raised the 200 million plus. Which like a balloon under water, it just wasn’t Biden,'” he continued, explaining what the investor said.

“So, that’s starting to crack a little bit,” he added.

O’Leary then took aim at Justin Trudeau as an example, telling Watters that “no one cared about his executional skills or what he’s ever done or anything.”

“They just thought he was the ‘it’ guy. Look at the country now. It’s wiped out, because it turns out the guy had no executional skills. It would be important to leave aside the politics and ask, ‘What has Kamala Harris actually done, actually achieved?’”

While Harris has been vice president for the past three and a half years, it doesn’t seem as if she actually has achieved anything.

“The happy talk is going to have to stop, because someone’s going to sit her down and say, ‘Let’s talk inflation, let’s talk border, let’s talk policy on energy, let’s talk policy on foreign affairs,’ and if she doesn’t deliver on that,” O’Leary explained, “the guy that said, ‘I wish we’d run a process,’ is going to be right.”

O’Leary didn’t stop there. He also praised Trump.

“You might hate Trump, but he has this track record of policy. You might hate him, I get it, but you know, you got to do something,” he finished.

“Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is impressed.

“Someone on the left said something not completely insane,” he says, shocked.

