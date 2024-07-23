Did Kamala LIE to Charlamagne tha God about smoking weed to Snoop Dogg??

Vice President Kamala Harris has championed herself as a woman of the people who used to smoke pot and listen to Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

But did she really?

In her infamous 2019 interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Charlamagne tha God asked the now vice president if she “smoked.”

“I have,” she told him. “And I inhaled,” she adds with her signature cackle. “It was a long time ago.”

Then when Harris was asked what she listened to when she was high, it appears that Harris may have flat out lied.

“Definitely Snoop, uh, Tupac,” Harris said.

Unless Harris was smoking pot and listening to Snoop Dogg while she was a practicing lawyer, Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” has the receipts.

“Kamala Harris graduated college in 1986. She went to grad school and finished in 1989, and she passed the bar in 1990. In that video that you just heard there, she’s saying that she was smoking pot while listening to Snoop Dog,” Rubin explains.

“Unfortunately, Snoop Dogg’s record, his first record, 'Doggy Style,' it’s a classic that was released in 1993. And the first Tupac is 'Tupacalypse,' which was released in 1991,” Rubin continues.

“So, that stoned, crazy woman, who always by the way, jailed thousands of people in California for smoking weed while she was admitting that she smokes weed, she also made up that she listened to Snoop Dogg while getting high,” he concludes.







