Supreme Court justice STARS in NONBINARY retelling of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson holds one of the most coveted and important positions in the government — which is why it’s more than a little strange that the justice recently appeared in Broadway’s “& Juliet,” which is a nonbinary retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

“The Supreme Court justice is a serious job. These are serious people, and they wear big robes, and they talk about serious things, and it’s a very important piece of the branches of government that we have,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” comments.

“Here she is in a queer Broadway play,” he adds.

“I did it! I made it to Broadway,” Jackson said excitedly in a promotional clip of the play, which also stars Justin David Sullivan — who uses the pronouns she and they.

“I play Juliet’s best friend, May. May goes on a journey of self-discovery, finds love, and explores their gender identity,” Sullivan said in an interview.

Rubin is disturbed that a Supreme Court justice is as excited as her promotional video showed to be in a production as politically charged as this one.

“Is that a serious person? Is that someone that you think should be making decisions over the most important cases that get to the Supreme Court?” Rubin asks, adding, “Is that someone that knows what a woman is?”

And at least one of Rubin’s questions has already been answered.

“Can you provide a definition for the word woman?” Jackson was asked before she was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

“Can I provide a definition? No. I can’t,” Jackson responded, adding, “Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”

Rubin can’t believe someone like this is sitting on the Supreme Court, saying, “You want to talk about a confirmation that should have been a disqualifying confirmation? It’s that one.”

