MSNBC Hosts FUMING and threatening to quit over THIS

Following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, MSNBC decided to pull “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski off the air until the initial smoke surrounding the incident cleared.

The decision was apparently made in order to protect the network from any possible “inappropriate” comments that might have been made on their show regarding the former president and the failed assassination attempt.

“Do you realize how insane that is?” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” asks, adding, “They have this ridiculous show with all of these Democrat activists. We’ve pointed out all the hypocrisy and, just weeks ago, lying, saying that people were effing idiots if they didn’t think Joe Biden was smarter than ever.”

“But basically, the most important day of his career,” Rubin continues, “the Monday after an assassination attempt, they’re like, you know what, you’re actually not very good at your job, and they pulled him off the air.”

The “Morning Joe” pair then addressed their absence — which was only one day — and they were not happy.

“We were very surprised, we were very disappointed, and if we had known that there wasn’t going to be the one news feed from NBC news across all NBC news channels,” Scarborough explained, “we obviously would have been in yesterday morning.”

“And let me just say, next time we’re told there’s going to be a news feed replacing us, we will be in our chairs. And the news feed will be us, or they can get somebody else to host the show,” he threatened.

“Oh, what a threat,” Rubin jokes.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.