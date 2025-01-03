What will STOP you from achieving your New Year’s goals — and how to beat it

The new year signifies a fresh start and a time to focus on your goals and the future.

Tony Robbins, who has found the time to run 114 companies that have generated $8 billion in business, knows just what keeps so many people from turning their own goals into reality.

“I think the thing that stops people, whether it’s in their relationship or whether it’s their business or their career or their body, is the disappointments of the past,” Robbins tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report.”

“So what really shows up is fear. The fear of failure, the fear of success, the fear of rejection, the fear of the unknown,” he says. “The deepest fear is that ‘If I’m not enough, I won’t be loved.’ And love is the oxygen of life.”

“Most people have so much fear still, because of so many disappointments, that they’re afraid to get their hopes up,” he continues. “Of course, if you don’t get your hopes up, if you don’t commit to something, if you don’t give your all every time because you’re afraid of failing, you’re not going to follow through.”

When people focus on fear, they form what Robbins calls a “limiting identity.”

“I believe the strongest force in anybody’s personality, in the human personality, is the need to stay consistent with how you’ve defined yourself. We all have an identity for ourselves. So you’ll hear people say something like, ‘Is there a difference between somebody who feels depressed and somebody who is clinically depressed?’”

Robbins believes that those who have been diagnosed with depression are less likely to accept happy moments or success because it’s not a part of their identity.

“Our need to meet that definition — if you don’t know who you are, you can’t make a decision. It’s like when people talk about somebody turning 40 and, you know, having this midlife crisis. What there really is, it’s an identity crisis,” he says.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.