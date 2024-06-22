Joy Behar of ‘The View’  and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow are DELUSIONAL; afraid Trump will TARGET them

As Biden flails in the polls, the left is starting to panic — and Rachel Maddow and Joy Behar couldn’t be making it more obvious.

“So, you said recently that you thought that you, as an outspoken critic, could be a target yourself. Some people think that sounds over dramatic, but I’m right there with you,” Behar said to Maddow on a segment of "The View."

“I think that he is so vindictive,” she continued, telling Maddow that Trump might come for them through the IRS or through sponsors to get them off the air.

“How seriously should we be taking that?” she asked Maddow.

“So, I was asked am I worried about me, and my answer was ‘I’m worried about all of us,’” Maddow responded. “I’m no more worried about me than I am worried about everybody in the country.”

“I think it’s bad to have somebody saying, ‘Give me as much power as you can in this country so I can use it to go after other Americans, so I can use it to go after these subhuman internal enemies and I’ll destroy them,’” she continued, adding, “I don’t think anybody’s safe if that’s the sort of basis on which he wants to get more power.”

But her delusional tirade wasn’t over.

“I think there’s a pattern where he picks out individual people and effectively terrorizes them. I mean there’s Stormy Daniels wearing a bulletproof vest to get into the courthouse,” she said.

“Once you have political violence, you have fascism following,” Behar agreed.

Dave Rubin is thoroughly enjoying the show of Trump derangement syndrome.

“I love when worlds of lunatics collide,” Rubin comments, adding, “They are freaking out because they realize that Biden is going down, that Kamala, she’s got a different type of brain damage, that people are waking up to the neo racism, that people don’t like their kids being sexualized, all of the stuff.”

