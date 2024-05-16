CNN host says Trump trials are politically motivated, paints bleak outlook for Biden

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria doesn’t have the best track record for being right, but a recent admission of his shows that the truth about Biden is becoming harder to ignore.

“He’s one of these people that’s been on air for years, gets almost everything wrong — but here he is, begrudgingly laying out some really, really bad news for the Democrats,” Dave Rubin says, before playing a recent clip of Zakaria on CNN.

“When President Biden made clear he was going to run for re-election, I had a sense of what his election strategy was and thought it was an intelligent path to victory after the chaos of COVID and Trump,” Zakaria says.

“I have to admit, none of this is playing out as I thought it would. Trump is now leading in almost all the swing states, but behind those numbers lie even more troubling details as someone worried about the prospects of a second Trump term,” he continues.

While Zakaria notes that polls aren’t always accurate, they have tended to underestimate Trump’s support rather than overestimate it.

“I doubt that there are many shy Biden voters in the country,” he says, adding, “the shift here is stark.”

He then explains that Trump has a 22-point lead over Biden on whom voters trust more to deal with the economy, which marks a 15-point bump for Trump compared to the same poll in 2020. And on immigration, Biden is 35 points behind Trump.

“Meanwhile, Republicans seem to be uniting behind Trump. Whatever opposition he faced in the primaries has largely melted away, and the trials against him keep him in the spotlight, infuriate his base who sees him as a martyr, and even may serve to make him the object of some sympathy among people in general who believe that his prosecutors are politically motivated,” Zakaria says.

“This happens to be true in my opinion,” he adds, shockingly. “I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump.”

