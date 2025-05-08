President Trump officially outlaws gain-of-function research

In a massive win for the Make America Healthy Again movement, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning all federal funding — present and future — for gain-of-function research abroad.

The order will also deputize the National Institutes of Health and other agencies to identify biological research harmful to public health or threatening to national security.

As Trump signed the executive order, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a few comments of his own.

“This is a historic day. The end of gain-of-function research funding by the federal government, and also controls by private corporations on gain-of-function studies,” Kennedy said while standing next to the president. “This was the kind of study that was engaged in by the United States military and intelligence agencies, beginning in 1947.”

“By 1969, the CIA said that they had reached nuclear equivalency — that they could kill the entire U.S. population for 29 cents a person,” he continued. “That year, President Nixon went to Fort Detrick and announced a unilateral end to this kind of research — what they call dual-use research.”

Dual-use research, Kennedy explained, was “for vaccination and also for military purposes.”

Nixon then persuaded over 180 countries to sign the bioweapons charter in 1973, which essentially put an end to gain-of-function research across the globe — until the 9/11 and anthrax attacks — which led to the Patriot Act.

“The Patriot Act had a provision, a little known provision in it, that said that although the bioweapons charter is still in effect, and the Geneva Convention is still in effect, U.S. federal officials who violated it cannot be prosecuted,” Kennedy added.

“Now, you hear this and you’re like, ‘Well, they already told us that they were not supposed to be engaging in gain-of-function research, but they were,’” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

“And they weren’t doing it with someone who you would call maybe our ally. They were doing it with, of course, China, which I just feel like it takes a basic level of intelligence to be like, ‘That’s a bad idea. That’s not a good idea,’” she continues.

And a bad idea it was.

“You’ve got America's health institutions implicated in the development of that man-made virus,” Gonzales says. “It makes you wonder how many more have happened or are on the way that we just don’t know about yet.”

