WATCH: Crowd goes CRAZY for Dana White’s Trump victory speech — ‘This is karma, ladies and gentlemen!'

UFC president and longtime Trump friend Dana White took the stage following Trump’s victory and delivered a speech that caused the masses to stand and roar their support for the 47th president of the United States.

Dave Rubin plays a clip of White’s powerful speech.

“Nobody deserves this more than him, and nobody deserves this more than his family does,” White stated.

“This is what happens when the machine comes after you! ... Couldn’t stop him; he keeps going forward; he doesn’t quit. He’s the most resilient, hardworking man I’ve ever met in my life. His family are incredible people.”

“This is karma, ladies and gentlemen! He deserves this!” White roared, as the crowd cheered.

“No matter what they threw at the guy, he just kept going,” says Dave, echoing White’s words.

“They're trying to arrest him; they're taking away his business licenses; they're trying to get him off the ballot; they're shooting him. ... He just kept going,” he praises. “He damn well deserves this.”

To see the footage of his speech and hear more of Dave’s commentary, watch the episode above.

