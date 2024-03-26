Tulsi Gabbard has fascinating response when host asks if people should vote Republican

Tulsi Gabbard is among the growing group of former Democrats who have left the left after witnessing the train wreck the party has become.

And while she’s certainly no Republican, she’s sane enough to be considered by Trump as a potential VP candidate.

On a recent episode of “Drinkin' Bros,” Gabbard gave an interesting answer when host Dan Hollaway asked her about voting in the upcoming election.

“We have multiple fires around the world that are pushing us closer and closer to the brink of World War III [or] nuclear catastrophe,” Gabbard said, adding that she would be “honored to help solve those problems.”

“Do you think voting for Republicans is the way to solve that?” Hollaway asked.

“It doesn't really matter whether it's President Biden or someone else because we've seen how the Democrat elite across the board are intent on holding on to power and willing to destroy our country in the process,” Gabbard explained, adding that “there are so many pieces of evidence that prove that.”

“Whoever people want to vote for, they can vote for,” she continued, acknowledging that “there are problems in the Republican party as well.”

According to Gabbard, who we really need to be afraid of is the “uniparty in Washington,” which is “made up of both Democrats and Republicans eager to go to war.”

“This is not to say … one party evil, one party good. It is a statement of fact that the party in power in the White House is destroying our country and our freedom,” and “at a minimum, we’ve got to stop the bleeding and begin to start to rebuild by electing the right people in office in both parties,” she said.

“Everything she said there is true,” says Dave.

To hear more, watch the clip below.

