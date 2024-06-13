Vivek Ramaswamy perfectly explains what Hunter Biden’s charges are REALLY about: 'It’s a sham!'

Earlier this week, Hunter Biden was charged with three felonies relating to the purchase of a gun back in 2018.

Many speculate that these specific charges are part of a bigger plan to thwart Donald Trump — especially considering illegal gun ownership merely scratches the surface of Hunter Biden’s alleged crimes.

“What they want to do is take Hunter Biden and make this all about the illegal gun purchase, and then his dad can either pardon him or not,” says Dave Rubin , “but they want to equate that with the Donald Trump complete sham trial.”

Vivek Ramaswamy explained this in detail in a recently posted video.

“So Hunter Biden was convicted. Big freaking deal. This trial was a sham, just like the Trump trial. … It's a sham designed to legitimize the Trump conviction. That’s why it came right after,” the former candidate explained.

“It also avoids accountability for the Biden crime family on the actual things Hunter Biden should have been charged for — like for example peddling for an influence while his actual father, Joe Biden, was the vice president of the United States,” Ramaswamy continued.

“Hunter had no business serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company — a state-affiliated energy company that's affiliated with the same country, Ukraine, that his father, the U.S. president, is sending hundreds of billions of dollars of your taxpayer money to. That's where the real crimes lie.”

“So this deflects accountability for the actual investigations that are more close to implicating Joe Biden, while coming in convenient timing right after the sham Trump conviction in the veil of bipartisanship. Don't buy it,” he concluded.

“Vivek is completely right on that,” agrees Dave. “Whether [Hunter] serves jail time or not is irrelevant. They're getting him on [gun charges] because they want the average person to now be like, ‘Oh, I remember what happened to Trump last week, and he's a convicted criminal,’ and ‘Oh, they also did it to the president's son; he's a convicted criminal.'”

To hear more, watch the clip below.

