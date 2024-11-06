WATCH: Dr. Phil reacts to Rogan and JD Vance’s conversation about declining health in America

Joe Rogan’s interview with JD Vance continues to rack up views. It’s raw, honest, and real — everything that the Kamala Harris campaign is not.

One subject the duo covered in their over three-hour interview was the left’s hypocritical response to the looming issue of Americans’ declining health.

Dave Rubin and Dr. Phil react to the clip where JD Vance explains his not-at-all weird viewpoint on the importance of what RFK Jr. is doing for the Trump campaign.

“I’ve seen, like, people on the left that are trying to dismiss a lot of the things that he says about additives in food, about atrazine, fluoride in the water. All these different things because now they're connecting not having toxins in your food with a right-wing idea."

"It's crazy," JD Vance agreed. "It's mind-blowing."

"It's so bananas!" Rogan exclaimed.

“Even fitness – they’re connecting fitness with a right-wing idea,” he added.

“One of my sort of core political beliefs is that our politics is focused on fake s**t and distractions to distract us from the real stuff,” said Vance.

“It's interesting that the environmental movement in America, the only thing that it talks about is the carbon footprint and it never talks about like why do we have the highest rates of obesity in the world right now? Why is it that American kids spend less time outdoors in nature than they ever have in the history of our 250 years civilization?” Vance asked.

Vance then recalled an incident in his native state of Ohio where a chemical explosion put all kinds of toxins and pollutants into the water.

“The environmental movement almost could not have cared less about a chemical explosion in rural Ohio that was potentially poisoning thousands of people, but they were really, really concerned about the carbon footprint of those same people,” he told Rogan, “I’m sick of the distraction. I think we should focus on the real stuff.”

Dr. Phil, who’s spoken with RFK Jr. both on and off camera, thinks highly of him.

“We truly do have the ability to change the health of America, and we can do it in a generation because the actual ingredients in the food that we're eating research tells us very strongly that this changed back in the late '80s and early '90s, and chronic diseases in children just skyrocketed to the point that we're now spending more money on managing chronic disease than I think our defense budget.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.