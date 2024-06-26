WATCH: Hidden camera catches Disney VP admitting the company refuses to hire white males + Elon Musk’s response

It’s no secret that Disney is on the ropes. Maybe if the company quit with the DEI hires and returned to making solid content sans woke propaganda, its glory days wouldn’t be banished to the past.

However, any hopes of repentance from Disney are all but dashed when you hear what Disney senior VP Michael Giordana was caught on camera admitting.

According to reports, James O’Keefe had unspecified agents contact Giordana through a dating website. Then on the faux dates, hidden cameras caught Giordana blatantly admitting that Disney avoids hiring white men.

Dave Rubin plays two clips.

Elon Musk Responds to Disney Caught Discriminating Against White Men youtu.be

In the first clip, Giordana said, “Certainly, there have been times where, you know, there’s no way we’re hiring a white male for this,” referencing the company’s hiring practices.

“Just kind of unspoken?” the undercover journalist asked.

“There are times when it’s spoken,” he confirmed, adding that execs blatantly say to him, “There’s no way we’re hiring a white male for this role,” but “are very careful how they message that to agents.”

In the second video, Giordana admitted that the anti-white hiring practices are impacting even him.

“I think I’m sort of well prepared for it. I’m well positioned for it,” he told his “date,” referring to some kind of promotion. But “as far as Disney’s concerned, I’m a white male, and that’s not who they’re looking to promote at the moment.”

“I mean, I’ve been at the company for 11 years now, so I have friends in HR and I have friends in those divisions, and they’re like, ‘Look, nobody else is gonna tell you this, Mike, but they’re not considering any white males for this job. They’re just not,”’ he elaborated.

“You got a white male VP at Disney basically admitting they discriminate against white males, consigning himself to the fact that he probably is not going to move up any further,” says Dave, criticizing the way “racism and discrimination has been so ingrained into these systems.”

And he’s not alone in those feelings. Elon Musk, upon seeing the footage, tweeted:

“I suspect that Elon Musk over at Twitter and over at Starlink and over at SpaceX and Neuralink [doesn’t] hire people based on the color of their skin. When they're looking for engineers, they're like, ‘Are you going to be able to help us build the coolest, most awesome, functional rocket so that we can travel the stars? We don't care what your genitals are or what skin color you are,”’ says Dave.

