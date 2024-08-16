WATCH: Megyn Kelly points out the twisted irony of the left’s attacks on JD Vance

JD Vance is weird. He’s a radical. He’s dangerous. You’ve heard all the attacks on Trump’s running mate perpetrated by the mainstream media.

One of its most recent defamatory statements is that JD Vance “hates women.”

Megyn Kelly took to her platform to call out the utter absurdity of such a statement.

“They just sent out a tweet saying he hates women,” said Kelly, “and why are they doing that?”

“Because they've got to drive up their numbers with the women vote, and they are really, really hoping that Americans will forget that it is their party that's in favor of making women get punched in the face by male boxers masquerading as females, by making our little girls go into locker rooms and see penises everywhere, by letting 14-year-old girls have their breasts chopped off when they express a little gender confusion,” she lambasted, pointing out the twisted irony of such an accusation.

“That's their party, and so they really want us to get upset over childless cat lady comments?” she asked, pointing to the “compliant media who will push these lies.”

Kelly then pointed out another ironic attack on Vance — the accusation that “he's reversed his position on many, many issues.”

“They'll trot out some trans friend of JD’s from law school saying, ‘He's reversed himself on everything, just for money and power,’ without calling to attention the fact that Kamala Harris has reversed herself in the past 24 hours on at least four massive policy positions that would actually affect millions of Americans,” Kelly criticized, lamenting that the media’s lies and hypocrisy is something “Republicans face every election cycle.”

