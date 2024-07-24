WATCH: Two highlights from Tucker Carlson’s interview with Jack Posobiec

Tucker Carlson’s two-hour interview with writer Jack Posobiec broached a number of hot topics, but there were a couple of segments that Dave Rubin found particularly important.

In the first clip, the duo discuss how recent events prove that the deep state lost control of the narrative when social media emerged:

Watch Tucker’s Head Explode When Jack Posobiec Says What Few Will Admit www.youtube.com

“Every president since [November of 1963] has either had to either come directly from [national security] — like George HW Bush, who was the director of the CIA before he became president — or been at least acquiescent to their whims and going along with their wars, gone along with whatever it is that the plan is for the empire,” Posobiec told Tucker.

That decades-long standard, however, was interrupted in 2016 when Donald Trump entered the picture.

“Who would’ve thought this guy could come in and take over?” Posobiec asks, adding that Trump’s presidency was defined by the deep state “trying to get him out of office the entire time.”

But try as they might to “assassinate [Trump’s] personality” via weaponizing lawfare and the mainstream media, there was something standing in the way of their ability to completely “control the narrative” — social media.

“Through social media, suddenly people can connect and say, ‘Hey, have you noticed this thing? ... The media doesn’t seem to be talking about this ... I'm here; I can see it; this is actually happening in front of my eyes,’” said Posobiec, adding that videos and live streaming have created a sort of citizen journalism that has the power to expose the holes in mainstream media.

For the “oligarchs” and “the machine,” the loss of their “soft power” (i.e., ability to shape the narrative) became a “massive problem,” which led them to resort to “force.”

“You might, I don't know, raid somebody's home, and you might say that there's some documents there that they shouldn't have. Then handcuffs, then convictions,” said Posobiec. “But if that doesn’t work, the nuclear option of November 1963 is always on the table — hypothetically.”

“What would be the nuclear option?” asks Dave. “I don't know, kill Trump, oust Biden?”

In the second clip, Posobiec and Tucker expand on their previous discussion and explore what the elites are really afraid of. To see it, watch the clip above.

