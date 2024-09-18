Jase Robertson shares the film he says 'needs to be watched by society'

“Very seldom do I recommend things to watch,” says Jase Robertson, who isn’t much of a media guy.

However, last weekend, Jase’s wife happened to bring up Matt Walsh’s 2022 documentary “What Is a Woman?”

Jase was shocked to discover that a film with such a title existed, and so, intrigued, he watched it.

His conclusion is that “What Is a Woman?” “needs to be watched by society.”

“All this guy did, to his credit, was simply ask a question,” he says, pointing to the “global controversy” that gender has become.

“When [Walsh] asked that question,” says Jase, he discovered that “the belief has become popular among those who attack the gender God-defined roles that it's impossible for them to answer.”

Jase shares his bewilderment that the socially acceptable answer when it comes to someone’s gender is basically “let the kid decide what they want to be.”

“They'll say your gender is whatever you want to be, including any kind of animal. I mean you can be a cat, you know, you can be a wolf,” he says.

“That’s nonsense,” is all Phil Robertson has to say about it.

