Missy Robertson receives Moms for America award, and TRUMP shows up for her POWERFUL Jesus speech

Moms for America is a nonprofit, grassroots organization with over 500,000 members spread across all 50 states that aims to “activate, empower, and mobilize moms to promote and advance freedom in our homes, communities and through our vote.”

The organization recently awarded Missy Robertson with a Mothers of Influence Award for using her platforms to promote morality and virtue.

During her powerful acceptance speech at the 4th annual Mothers of Influence and Champion of Freedom Awards, which was hosted at Mar-a-Lago on November 22, Missy and Jase were surprised to see none other than Donald Trump in the crowd.

Jase recounts the incredible experience.

“I was the most underdressed person there,” Jase admits, adding that he was surprised to see that what was just a start-up organization seven years ago has since evolved into a “who’s who.”

“This place was packed. It was all these people you see on TV,” he tells Al.

As for Trump’s unexpected appearance, Jase says that he just happened to come in from playing golf at the exact moment Missy was scheduled to give her speech.

Jase explains that the people coordinating the event initially weren’t sure what to do when they got the call that Trump was on his way in. But before they could make a decision about potentially moving Missy’s speech, the announcer introduced her and she was ushered on stage, knowing the president would be in the crowd.

“Missy told me, she said, ‘When that happened, I just felt a peace come over me,”’ says Jase, who knows that the mysterious timing “wasn’t an accident.”

“So she starts giving this speech that was focused on Jesus, and she got to Acts chapter 17” — which Jase explains is a powerful passage in which Paul preaches the gospel message of salvation through Jesus Christ — and “right as she got to that point ... I looked up and saw the president looking at my wife,” Jase recounts.

When Missy’s speech concluded, “Every person in that room (and there were hundreds) who loves Jesus descended on me and my wife, and there were songs, prayers, tears,” he says. “This is not an accident. This needed to happen.”

“I’ve never been as proud of my wife as I was in that moment.”

To hear the rest of the incredible story, watch the episode above.

