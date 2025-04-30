Phil Robertson’s 79th birthday request might be the funniest thing that’s happened this year

Phil Robertson, beloved patriarch of Duck Commander and the Robertson family, is a symbol of rugged tradition. Decked out in camouflage, preaching a faith-centered, back-to-basics lifestyle, he's the antithesis of modern trendiness.

That’s why his 79th birthday request left his son Jase in stitches.

“It was the most shocking thing I’ve ever heard come out of my dad’s mouth,” he laughs.

On April 24, Phil, now living in a care facility as he battles Alzheimer’s disease, welcomed Jase for a visit. “Your birthday’s coming up, Dad,” Jase said. “What do you want me to get you?”

Phil’s answer? “You heard of this company called Nike?”

Jase, retelling the story on the “Unashamed” podcast, can’t hold back his laughter.

“You can’t make this up!” he cackles. “He said, ‘I think I want some of those Air Jordan tenny shoes'" — specifically “high-tops” in "orange and white.”

"I just really think if I had a pair of those I'd be all right," Phil added.

“10 minutes later he's like, ‘You going to get me them shoes?'" says Jase.

A few days later, after returning from a trip to Nashville, Jase visited his dad, who immediately asked, “Where’s my shoes?”

“I’ve never seen him wear a pair of tennis shoes in my life,” he laughs. “Sometimes the bucket list, you just start digging around in there and you come out with a pair of high-top Air Jordans.”

To hear Jase tell the hilarious story of his dad, who’s spent a lifetime dodging modern trends, wishing for a pair of Air Jordans, watch the episode above.

