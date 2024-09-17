After producing 'Am I Racist?' documentary, Matt Walsh says THIS is how we change the narrative

In 2022, Daily Wire host Matt Walsh produced a documentary called “What Is a Woman?” The film explored that very question — what does it mean to be a woman? — since society has decided to make that a controversial issue.

Now, Walsh has moved on to a new subject — white racism. In his latest documentary, “Am I Racist?” he explores the progressive agenda to push the narrative of systemic racism as a means of control.

Now, he joins James Poulos on “Zero Hour” to discuss the film.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Are you a racist?” James asks sarcastically.



“Well, I’m white, aren’t I?” says Walsh, adding that “the answer is automatically yes.”

“As you continue along the journey [of discovering your inherent racism], you just feel worse and worse about yourself,” he says. “That's really the goal. You just have to keep hating yourself more and more with each passing day.”

“The actual program is to get millions and millions of people to feel incredibly depressed and despairing and self-loathing, and then it’s much easier to control people when you have them in that state, right?” James asks.

“Exactly,” says Walsh, noting that the documentary, while technically a comedy, reveals a tragedy about society: “[Progressives’] goal is to build up resentment, self-loathing, suspicion, [and] guilt,” because “all of these things are very profitable to them.”

“Their core message is a simple one, which is that if you're a white person, then you are the villain of the story; you are history's great villain, and you have much to be ashamed of and much to atone for; although you can never really atone for it. ... If you're anywhere in the non-white category, which of course is a vast category, then you're automatically the victim; you're oppressed; you have no control over your life; you have no agency, no real autonomy. ... It's a very demoralizing and dehumanizing message to everybody.”

Unfortunately, “They've been very effective in pursuing that goal especially over the last decade,” Walsh laments.

“What’s it gonna take to roll it back?” James asks.

“I think what it ultimately takes is at this point, basically, just leaving people alone. I don't know that we need a competing message about racism. ... We don't need to talk about it all the time,” says Walsh, pointing to the famous “60 Minutes” interview with Morgan Freeman, during which he advised that we stop talking about racism.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from James Poulos?

To enjoy more of James's visionary commentary on politics, tech, ideas, and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.