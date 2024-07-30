Child predators and the DEATH penalty: Robby Starbuck’s mission to STOP the war on children

Child predators are every parent's nightmare. Director and creator of “The War on Children,” Robby Starbuck, knows this all too well.

He also knows that the number of child predators is growing.

“We just had an operation here in Tennessee that was announced this morning,” Starbuck tells James Poulos of “Zero Hour.” “In this operation, they were able to come up with over a quarter million images of child sexual abuse. That’s stunning. In one operation, in one state.”

“They expect that number to grow,” he adds.

While most Americans can agree that child predators deserve harsh sentences, Starbuck wants to take it a step further, telling Poulos that there’s no incentive for these possessed individuals not to hurt children.

“The incentives not to do that, what are they exactly?” he asks. “One hundred years ago, if a man was caught raping a child, he wouldn’t be alive much longer. And that’s why, you know, we spearheaded here in Tennessee, a law change. And it was a law change made to ensure that we challenge bad precedent at the Supreme Court. And that was to give the death penalty to child rapists.”

While predators currently do not get the death penalty for raping a child, Starbuck believes that might be about to change.

“I believe the Supreme Court of today has a makeup where they’re going to do the sensible thing and affirm that you can in fact punish a heinous criminal like this with death instead of paying to keep them alive to the tune of millions and millions and millions and millions of dollars,” he tells Poulos.

“No society can survive if their incentives are all wrong,” he adds.

Starbuck isn’t alone in his assessment of where we’re at as a society and where we'll remain if we don't make a change. Poulos has also recognized the darkness.

“In some ways, it’s become a weirder and darker place, this country, than it has been in a long time,” he says.

