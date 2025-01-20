Crunchy moms and disillusioned youth: Why America is undergoing radical transformation

As Donald Trump takes his coveted seat in the Oval Office, Americans are gearing up for what they hope to be a massive transformation — and RFK Jr.’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.

“The vibe around Trump right now is kind of like the vibe of the Democratic Party as it was really coming up in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. There was a sense of professionalism, of virtue, of honesty, of transparency,” Shanahan tells James Poulos of “Zero Hour.”

“Anyone that’s still grasping to those, you know, Democratic Party virtues of the ‘80s, ‘70s, ‘90s, they’re not happy. They just don’t know that they’re ready to make the jump, because making the jump is kind of scary,” she adds.

“That’s where transformation comes from,” Poulos responds. “I think that generational change is so huge. I mean, we’re actually starting to stack younger generations now, and for these kids, they’re like, ‘Well, of course, I voted for Trump.’”

“This is becoming an acceptable baseline,” he adds, noting that he believes it started during COVID.

“They were tweens during COVID, or they were younger than that and they saw half their life, a quarter of their life, just sort of zapped away by people with no accountability, people who pressured them to do things they knew that they didn’t want to do, and now they’re coming of age, they’re becoming adults,” he continues.

While the youth is waking up to the major mistakes Democrats have made in recent history, they’re also being shown new ways of living that they didn’t know were possible.

“Young people craving farmland is like a cool pop culture. Ballerina Farms, I follow her, she’s incredible. And I follow this woman also that will cook these huge meals outside on a fire pit, and she’ll hang a roast and show you what a slow roast used to look like,” Shanahan explains.

Regardless of political affiliation, the healthier a person is, the more they’ve increasingly begun to trend right wing — and Poulos also noticed this during COVID.

“2020, COVID vax mandates. The very first people who raised the red flag on that, at least you know in my experience, were crunchy ladies living in Topanga Canyon, who are like, ‘We need to say no to this,’” he explains.

“I think that has been the most mind-blowing and very confusing thing that has happened in towns like Topanga, seeing the most crunchy ladies who are ... voting for Trump,” Shanahan agrees, adding, “When you really think about it, it makes total sense because those people in Topanga want freedom.”

