Make America Healthy Again: Senator Rand Paul on why the liberal reign of lies is OVER

“Make America Healthy Again” was a winning message for Trump’s campaign, especially considering the government appears to have been making America as unhealthy as possible over the past four years.

“There’s been such a groundswell across political categories of Americans who, just looking around, they can tell that people are spiritually and physically unwell, that there’s a pandemic of sorts of just real unfitness in America, and they’re suspicious of their food, they’re suspicious of vaccines,” James Poulos of “Zero Hour” tells Senator Rand Paul.

Paul agrees, telling Poulos that “the government needs to turn over a new leaf and try being honest.”

“Because of their vast dishonesty, people are hesitant. People don’t believe the government any more, and I’ll give you an example of why they probably shouldn’t,” he adds, before citing the COVID response as the primary reason.

“The vaccine committees that came forward to approve a booster vaccine for COVID, they really recommended only for over 65, or those who are at risk for COVID. The Biden administration, though, came forward and said, ‘No, your 6-month-old should take it. Everybody from 6 months of age and up should take this COVID vaccine,’” he continues.

“Well, when you do the investigation, you find that the vaccine is actually of greater risk to a young person, to a child, a toddler, adolescent, teenager, young adult, than the disease,” he adds.

But why wouldn’t they warn the American people that the cure may be more dangerous than the disease? Because that’s not how the pharmaceutical companies, who worked with the federal government to make the vaccines, make their money.

“It appears as if the government perhaps is more concerned with the profit of Pfizer and Moderna than they are actually with the truth,” Paul says, adding, “People are suspecting everything the government tells them, because we’ve had such a spate of dishonesty.”

