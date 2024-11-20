‘Voluntarism and choice’: Why RFK Jr. will succeed where Fauci FAILED

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t just wake American citizens up to corruption in the health care industry but to the figureheads intentionally leading them away from the truth, and ultimately, health.

“When I’m looking around in America, I see ordinary Americans becoming very suspicious of the health care industry, very suspicious of vaccines, they feel like there’s not much they can do other than just say no to things, say no to the junk food, say no to the vaxes,” James Poulos of “Zero Hour” tells Sen. Rand Paul.

“The government needs to turn over a new leaf and try being honest. Because of their vast dishonesty, people are hesitant. People don’t believe the government anymore,” Paul responds.

And that distrust is for good reason.

“It appears as if the government perhaps is more concerned with the profit of Pfizer and Moderna than they are actually with the truth,” Paul explains. “There never was proof actually with children or adults that the vaccine stopped transmission, but there was also never any evidence for children that it reduced hospitalization or death.”

“Why? Because no children were going to the hospital or dying to begin with,” he continues. “In fact, when Anthony Fauci was challenged on this, he said, ‘Well, they show that kids will make an antibody if you give them a vaccine,’ and I informed him that I could give your kid a hundred vaccines, they’ll make antibodies every time. It doesn’t mean they need them.”

While the Democrats are now afraid that RFK Jr. will do away with vaccines all together, their fear is misguided — as RFK Jr. does not plan to eradicate vaccines but rather offer families choice.

“This is the problem with these people,” Paul says. “They’re now advocating for things that seem to enrich a billion dollar company but don’t seem to have factual evidence that it’s beneficial to your child. So now people are distrusting them on everything.”

“There probably are vaccines that your kids should probably take, and it still should be your choice. I’m a big person on voluntarism and choice, but at the same time, people are suspecting everything the government tells them, because we’ve had such a spate of dishonesty,” he adds.

