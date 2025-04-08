The REAL reason Trump won Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania was the decisive state in Donald Trump’s 2024 victory, but it didn’t happen without the hard work of his supporters — like the founder of PA Chase, Cliff Maloney.

“We set out with two goals at PA Chase. One, we wanted to knock 500,000 doors, but two, the measurable objective we wanted was to have Trump go from 20% of the mail-in vote, which Republicans have averaged in Pennsylvania, to 33%,” Maloney tells James Poulos on “Zero Hour.”

“We ended up finishing with 34.5% of the mail-in vote, huge win, and we were blessed that it was the state that ended up being the one that got to 270 to deliver the White House,” he adds.

But it wasn’t all door-knocking that led to his victory.

“I think JD Vance was a tremendous pick for Pennsylvania,” he says. “I think people undervalue how much his upbringing and his blue-collar background, working class, just connects with a lot of the folks across Pennsylvania.”

“The D.C. elite political consultants dream of creating somebody that has a story like JD Vance. They create that all the time. He’s the real deal,” he continues, adding, “One of the major themes that we found when we were talking to voters is authenticity.”

When it comes down to authenticity, the difference between Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance was stark.

“It just wasn’t even close,” he says, noting that Americans have had an easier time figuring out who’s authentic and who’s fake via alternative forms of media.

“People are just getting their information from so many different angles,” Maloney explains. “I think that’s led us to this election being more about authenticity than any other election in history.”

“Donald Trump doing three hours on Joe Rogan,” he continues. “You are as in-depth as you can be and nowhere to hide in that format.”

