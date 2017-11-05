This one tweet from Matt Drudge sent the internet into an uproar — here’s why

Matt Drudge tweeted an ominous message on Saturday referring to Donna Brazile's newest book. (Image source: screenshot)

Matt Drudge, founder of the famed Drudge Report, doesn’t tweet much and keeps a very low profile on the internet. But when he does tweet, his statements usually make a very large impact. Saturday was no different.

What did he say?

Referring to a new book written by former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile, Drudge tweeted:

Brazile’s book, titled, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” is slated to be released on Tuesday.

So far, several major news stories have come from the book, including that Hillary Clinton’s campaign rigged the Democratic primaries in-favor of Clinton and against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who at the time had the clear momentum among Democrats. It was also revealed that the DNC and Clinton’s campaign struck a deal to keep the DNC afloat, which was in dire shape thanks to former President Barack Obama, according to Brazile. Drudge likely got his information from an advanced copy of the book.

Why does it matter?

Drudge’s tweet received quite a bit of attention, and as of Sunday morning, more than 13,000 retweets, more than 22,000 “likes” and thousands of responses. That’s because the excerpt Drudge pulled from Brazile’s book is particularly controversial as it is about the murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich.

Right-wing sites reported for months on Rich’s murder, all while the mainstream media accused them of peddling conspiracy theories. But if Brazile wrote about it in her book, then it gives even more credence to the theory.

Rich’s murder remains unsolved. His parents believe it was a botched robbery attempt, as Rich was shot in the back.

How did people react?

There was a wide variety of responses to Drudge’s tweet:



104 Comments

