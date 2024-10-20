As America teeters, sitting out isn’t an option for believers

Some pastors and evangelical leaders counsel true believers to rest assured that no matter what happens in November, no matter who wins the presidency, Christians are citizens of heaven, and God, in a very real sense, “has our backs.” The country might end up going to hell, but we are headed, sooner or later, to a better place.

That’s all well and good — to a point.

What about the citizens here and globally who will continue to suffer under harmful and reckless policies if one party gains another four years in power? Whether you’re Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, or atheist, one critical issue demands your attention: wide-open borders and their impact on your life and family.

For more than three years, millions of people have crossed our southern border without vetting. Many violent criminals and gangs, labeled “newcomers” by this administration, have taken advantage of this crisis. These criminals have terrorized neighborhoods, organized prostitution rings — including the sexual exploitation of children — trafficked deadly drugs like fentanyl, and caused chaos in once-peaceful towns across America.

Don’t the citizens of heaven have a responsibility to love their neighbors and do everything they can to ensure their safety, security, health, and happiness?

The origin of the word “politics” means “affairs of the cities.” Didn’t Jesus command his disciples, then and now, to “go into all the world and preach the good news”? Isn’t “all the world” made up of cities? And isn’t the good news that there is eternal salvation available to all who believe in him? And before rising from the dead, didn’t Jesus prove himself to be God by relieving the physical, mental, and spiritual suffering of many helpless people?

So a true follower of Jesus cannot use the excuse that he is “not political.” That statement in itself declares a political position — whatever happens, good or bad, I have given my consent.

St. Paul shared his opinion and the good news at a place called Mars Hill. He wasn’t afraid to mix it up with pundits and wise guys of his day and age.

The apostles challenged the political status quo of the Sanhedrin, Jewish leaders who themselves had to play ball with the rulers of the Roman Empire.

Reports say more than 70% of Christians calling themselves evangelicals do not vote. How is that possible? Would not an entire country be set aright with participation of godly people? That appears to be a no-brainer.

In Esther’s day, a man name Haman was about to rain hell and death down onto the Jews in the kingdom ruled by King Xerxes. But Esther put her very life on the line to make an appeal to the king. Her bravery resulted in the tables being turned on Haman: The gallows he built to kill the Jews was used to hang him.

It should be overwhelmingly obvious to anyone with even a tiny spark of wisdom that America cannot continue on its current trajectory. Those who follow the living God, the God who truly loves us and who is still involved in “the affairs of the city,” must persist in “storming heaven” with our prayers.

Pray that God will continue to work miracles and that he will use every one of us, individually and corporately, “for such a time as this.”

Believe it or not, the Deep State and its evil schemes can certainly be stopped. They cannot outsmart the God who they insist does not exist.

Our God promises in the Old Testament that he “will hear from heaven, forgive our sins, and heal our land.” But before he does, it is up to us to “humble ourselves, pray, seek his face, and turn from our wicked ways.” Those marching orders can be found in 2 Chronicles 7:14.

The question is, are there big enough remnants of Christians and Jews this day to step up to this critical challenge?

Editor’s note: A version of this article appeared originally at the Stream.