God's judgment? Franklin Graham answers important question about California wildfires

Are the destructive California wildfires a demonstration of God's judgment?

Wildfires are still ravaging southern California, leaving in their wake burned-down homes and destroyed lives — and the blame game has already begun.

'If our house was burned and we were burned up in it, would we go into His presence?'

Who is responsible for the scale of destruction? Was this simply an unavoidable weather event? Can we blame so-called climate change? How about arson? Or are the progressive, liberal policies that dominate Los Angeles and California the real culprit? The recriminations will go on for weeks and months to come.

But what about divine judgment?

Franklin Graham, son of famed evangelist Billy Graham, answered that important question in a recent interview with Premier.

"People have lost everything. A lot of people are asking 'Why?' and that's a hard question to answer. We want to reassure them of God's love — that He cares for them and that He hasn’t turned His back on them," Graham said. "The reality is we're going to have more storms like this. It's not going to get less, and the most important thing that we as Christians can do is make sure everyone understands that God loves them.

"And that when storms like this come, it's not God's judgment. I don't believe that for a second. We know that God loves us," he continued. "Could God be judging Hollywood? I don't know, but I don't think so."

The more important question, Graham explained, is whether one is reconciled to God through his Son, Jesus Christ — an invitation that is open to all.

"The question is: Do we know the Lord Jesus Christ? Are we prepared to stand before Him? If our house was burned and we were burned up in it, would we go into His presence? Would God receive us?" he said. "And the only way we can be sure is by confessing our sins and asking for His forgiveness and, by faith, believing on the name of the Lord Jesus, Christ, who took our sins and died on a cross. He was buried, and on the third day, God raised him to life.

"And if we're willing to believe that, just accept that by faith and ask Christ into our hearts, then God will forgive our sins. We can have that assurance, knowing that whatever storms come our way in life, we'll be prepared to stand before God," Graham said.

Graham's ministry, Samaritan's Purse, already has plans to help the victims of the wildfires.

The ministry, when it receives the green light, will deploy trucks, equipment, and disaster-relief supplies. Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains are also on the ground offering support for victims.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!