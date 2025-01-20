Pope Francis wastes no time attacking Donald Trump over pro-America immigration plans: 'A disgrace'

Hours before Donald Trump was inaugurated 47th president of the United States, Pope Francis cast aspersions on Trump's immigration plans.

While speaking on an Italian talk show, Francis was asked if he has spoken with Trump since his election and about Trump's plan to issue numerous immigration executive orders on his first day back in the Oval Office.

Catholic voters overwhelmingly supported Trump over Kamala Harris — by a whopping 20-point margin.

"No. We have not spoken," the pontiff said. "He came here once, when he was president last time, but we have not spoken."

"But this, if true, will be a disgrace because it makes the poor unfortunates who have nothing pick up the tab for the imbalance. It won't do!" Francis added of Trump's immigration plans. "This is not the way to solve things. That's not how things are resolved."

This is not the first time Francis has attacked Trump over his immigration plans.

In early 2016, Pope Francis suggested that Trump "is not a Christian" over his plans to deport illegal immigrants and build a wall on the southern U.S.-Mexico border. A true Christian, Francis implied, is someone who thinks about "building bridges" — not "building walls." In 2018, Francis condemned Trump's immigration policies as "immoral" and "contrary to our Catholic values."

Ahead of the 2024 election, Francis described the choice American voters faced as choosing between the "lesser of two evils."

Earlier this month, Francis signaled that he plans to take a critical approach to Trump's second administration when he named Cardinal Robert McElroy as the new archbishop of Washington.

McElroy is a progressive's progressive. He doesn't believe in denying communion to Catholic politicians who support abortion — even questioning why abortion is a "pre-eminent" priority of the U.S. bishop's conference — and he is very sympathetic to the LGBTQ agenda. McElroy, moreover, strongly opposes Trump's immigration agenda.

Meanwhile, Francis issued a blessing on President Trump as he began his second term on Monday.

