Self-discovery trap: Finding truth on the battlefield of lies

The ancient Greeks said to “know thyself.” Unfortunately, Western culture has elevated that pursuit to a life goal, as in, “The purpose of my life is to discover who I am, find my happiness, etc.”

But focusing on ourselves is not what we were created to do.

Truth is the first weapon in the arsenal against lies.

That’s the key. We were created by Someone for something. Who we are can only truly be understood in relation to the Almighty Creator of the universe. That understanding, properly acted upon, brings us purpose and meaning and life and joy.

And, according to the apostle Paul, everyone starts in precisely the same place.

"And you were dead in your transgressions and sins, in which you formerly walked according to the course of this world, according to the ruler of the power of the air, the spirit that is now working in the sons of disobedience, among whom we all also formerly conducted ourselves in the lusts of our flesh, doing the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, even as the rest" (Ephesians 2:1-3).

That’s the bad news. Fortunately, Paul doesn’t make us wait for the good news — it's the very next thing he shares.

Ephesians 2:4-10:

But God, being rich in mercy because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in our transgressions, made us alive together with Christ — by grace you have been saved — and raised us up with Him, and seated us with Him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the ages to come He might show the surpassing riches of His grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. For by grace you have been saved through faith, and this not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not of works, so that no one may boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them.

Light vs. darkness, truth vs. lies

These glorious truths are a light to the world. However, we live in an increasingly dark world of lies. We don’t know who we can trust or believe as we watch current events unfold.

Sometimes we struggle with what to believe about ourselves. It only takes watching a few commercials to be told we aren’t living our best lives. We not only need that new thing, but we’re told we deserve it. Or we’re told we’ll be less without it — less attractive, less successful, less happy.

Always, happiness is held out as the primary goal of our lives. Whatever we must pursue to find happiness is worthy.

This philosophy has done more damage to families than perhaps any other. Is my spouse not making me happy any more? Dump him or her. After all, I have to be true to myself and what makes me happy. Or maybe I’m not being true to my own sexuality. Maybe I need to change my body to reflect my sexual inclinations. I gotta be me. This is my truth. (A lie if there ever were one.)

There is human wreckage left in the wake of these lies — this illusion of multiple truths. And it is staggering.

Those left behind in broken families — children and adults — are left grappling with the ugly reality of betrayal, abandonment, confusion, insecurity, and pain. And Satan steps right into this with more lies — always the lies. A voice whispering in their ears: You’re not worthy. You are less than. You will never be good enough. You will never be loved.

Make no mistake. This is a spiritual battle, and sadly, it is increasingly common (see Ephesians 6:12). But this is precisely the place where we must know who we are in Him. If you belong to God, you are His precious child, redeemed from the pit of hell for His glory. And since you are still alive, that means He has plans for you, also for His glory (re-read the passage from Ephesians 2 above).

Redeemed and precious to God. That is who you are.

Keeping truth top of mind

How do you remember who you are when you’re suffering an onslaught of lies from that pit of hell?

Fortunately, God has given you a complete set of weaponry to fight back. Paul writes in Ephesians 6:10-17:

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the might of His strength. Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to resist in the evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm. Stand firm therefore, having girded your loins with truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace. In addition to all, having taken up the shield of faith with which you will be able to extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one, also receive the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God …

Notice that truth is the first weapon in the arsenal against lies. Of course it is! So here are a few more truths upon which to reflect.

Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 6:

Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God. And such were some of you; but you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the Spirit of our God. … For you were bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body.

And Jesus says, "You are My friends if you do what I command you" (John 15:14).

Back to Paul: "For as many as are being led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God. For you have not received a spirit of slavery leading to fear again, but you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons by whom we cry out, “Abba! Father!” The Spirit Himself testifies with our spirit that we are children of God ... (Romans 8:14-16).

The Bible has no shortage of truth about who you are in Him. We can meditate on these passages to permeate our hearts with these truths, helping ensure that what we’re telling ourselves is not contradicting His word.

What we say and believe about ourselves must be truth.

This article was adapted from an essay originally published on Diane Schrader's Substack, She Speaks Truth.