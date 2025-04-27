Here's the proof: Trump makes good on promise to defend Christians

President Donald Trump is taking more action on behalf of Christians, making good on his promise to defend the faith.

On Tuesday, prominent Christians and members of the Trump administration convened for the first meeting of the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias. Trump established the task force to correct the "egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians, while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses" that he said occurred in the Biden administration.

The Trump administration is exposing the rotten fruit of the negative world.

Shocking evidence to prove those allegations was presented at this week's meeting.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for example, presented evidence of bias against Christian foreign service officers who homeschool their children. Rubio said the Biden administration threatened the officers with allegations of child abuse or IRS investigations if they insisted on homeschooling. He also said Christians in the Biden administration were discriminated against for opposing DEI and LGBTQ ideology, stigmatized for opposing the COVID-19 shot, and had their religious holidays downplayed while non-Christian holidays were openly celebrated.

This is what other officials testified to:

FBI Director Kash Patel spoke about the anti-Catholic memo the FBI, under then-President Joe Biden, issued.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke about how the Biden administration targeted a Catholic hospital and exposed "progressive rules" the administration enacted against Christians hoping to become foster parents.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon spoke about discrimination against Christians who oppose the LGBTQ agenda in education policy.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender discussed "financial surveillance" of Christian organizations under the Biden administration, which allegedly included weaponization of tax classification statuses, de-banking, and labeling certain organizations as "hate groups."

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins revealed how the Biden administration allegedly punished a chaplain for preaching from the Bible.

Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley spoke about the Biden administration's campaign to advance anti-Christian gender ideology on children.

But that's not all.

The task force also heard allegations that the IRS under Biden targeted churches under the guise of the Johnson Amendment and claims that Liberty University and Grand Canyon University were targeted for fines over their Christian worldview.

"As shown by our victims' stories today, Biden's Department of Justice abused and targeted peaceful Christians while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses," Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

Michael Farris, a celebrated attorney, said he thought the meeting would be "small" and "informal." But he was surprised when he learned just how serious the Trump administration is about defending Christians.

"I have been in a lot of high ranking meetings in my 40+ years in DC but this was over the top," Farris said.

"I was absolutely blown away. We heard frank stories of terrible treatment of Christians by the prior administration. In the military, by the FBI, by the State Department, by the Justice Department, the Education Department and more. And the solutions were swift, real, and incredibly inspiring," he continued.

"I have chaired meetings in the past where the top Christian litigators shared our most outrageous cases and where we were making plans to fight back," Farris explained. "Today’s meeting had that same spirit but with one major difference. These people actually run our government and were swiftly taken the kind of action that for a long time Christians have believed were demanded by justice. I was amazed and encouraged deeply in my soul."

The task force, Farris added, is proof that the Trump administration is following through on campaign promises "quickly" and "vigorously."

"If every believer could have seen this in person their hearts would be overflowing tonight," Farris said.

Not only is the Trump administration exposing instances of anti-Christian bias that happened in the Biden administration, but it is taking proactive measures to prevent such discrimination from continuing.

Earlier this month, the State Department and VA deployed memos to employees asking them to report incidents of anti-Christian bias. The goal is to completely eliminate all forms of anti-Christian discrimination from the federal government.

For a generation, American Christians have existed in a "negative world." Aaron Renn, who coined the phrase, explains:

Society has come to have a negative view of Christianity. Being known as a Christian is a social negative, particularly in the elite domains of society. Christian morality is expressly repudiated and seen as a threat to the public good and the new public moral order. Subscribing to Christian moral views or violating the secular moral order brings negative consequences.

Our faith has been mocked. Our values have been eroded and stigmatized. In a progressive world, faithful Christians have increasingly become an "other," the target of scorn and public ridicule.

But now, the Trump administration is exposing the rotten fruit of the negative world.

Clearly, Trump means business. The task force is more than a nod or gesture; it's a signal that anti-Christian bias will no longer be tolerated in the federal government. More importantly, Trump is sending a message to Christians everywhere: I see you. I hear you. I am willing to fight and to defend you.

Christians should celebrate this moment. Not because our hope is found in Washington, but because faithful Christians and biblical values have increasingly become stigmatized in the halls of powerful institutions. And now, that is changing.

Perhaps we are finally witnessing a reversal of the negative world.