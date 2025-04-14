Ways to celebrate each day of Holy Week with your family

Whether or not you do egg hunts and chocolate bunnies, what’s often called Holy Week or Passion Week (the week before Easter) is a wonderful time for your family to absorb (or return to) the true story of that week — reading, discussing, and meditating on these passages:

Palm Sunday — the triumphal entry

Holy Monday — Jesus clears the Temple

Holy Tuesday — Jesus returns to Jerusalem

Our Savior had a lot to say during this day’s activities. Read one or more of these longer passages today:

Holy Wednesday — Judas plots to betray Jesus

Maundy Thursday — the Last Supper (the last Passover)

This day is so rich in meaning. It commemorates the Last Supper, Jesus’ amazing example of washing the disciples’ feet, and His “new” commandment that they love one another as He had loved them.

If you have an opportunity for your family to participate in a Passover meal, this can be a powerful lesson to help your children understand the significance of the ultimate Passover lamb. Because of that lamb, that year’s Passover, Christ’s last on earth, was the last Passover, period. Jesus is our Passover now.

Read Matthew 26:17-35, Mark 14:12-31, and/or Luke 22:7-38

Read John 13–17. In these five magnificent chapters, John records the Savior’s careful messaging to His disciples before His crucifixion. I suggest reading slowly and mindfully because these words are incredibly rich.

Good Friday

When I was younger, I wondered why we called it Good Friday. After all, it seemed like the worst Friday, or the worst day, in history.

But for human beings, it is very, very good. Sobering, to be sure. But this is the day we commemorate God sacrificing Himself so that we can have a path back to Him.

How much better does it get than that?

Reflecting on that sacrifice is utterly soul-enriching.

You might consider fasting on Good Friday and prayerfully meditating on the following passages:

Many churches offer a Good Friday service. Go.

And if you have kids at home, that Good Friday service can kick off an impactful Easter weekend, as it does for a former neighbor of mine, Kate Watson.

When Kate, her husband, James, and their children return from their Good Friday service, they gather all their flashlights and lanterns and candles and even headlamps — which they will need until Easter Sunday morning.

Because from Friday night to Sunday morning, the Watson house is dark. They have no overhead lights or table lamps (they even tape the light switches so nobody forgets and flips them on). They also tightly close the blinds and curtains so no daylight can penetrate.

Kate explains more here:

We go without our lights, to the degree that we can, from Friday evening (when Christ's body was placed in the tomb), until Sunday morning (when the women found the tomb empty) to remind us that for those hours so many years ago, the world was without its Light. The Light of the World was entombed, of His own volition, separated from the Love of the Father, experiencing a darkness and death that we will never have to endure. If you have been in my home, you know it's all open curtains, lamps everywhere, just as much light as I can get. The darkness of this exercise feels oppressive every year, yet so deeply significant. When we turn the lights back on we FEEL the freedom and joy and light of Christ's resurrection! We also see all that we missed in the darkness — our messes, like our sins, are so easily ignored in the darkness. But, goodness, when we live in the light we see so much more

The Watsons eat by lantern light. Kate Watson

I deeply regret that I never heard of this idea until my kids were long gone. What a vivid exercise to bring home the most profound of biblical truths!

“Again Jesus spoke to them, saying, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life’” (John 8:12).

But that’s not to say the kids don’t think it’s fun, too:

Kate Watson

Holy Saturday — the great Sabbath

The day between Good Friday and resurrection day is a day of waiting and contemplation (and a day of darkness, if you’ve decided to try the idea above).

That Sabbath, the week that Christ died, was the last time God required Sabbath keeping, because Jesus is our Sabbath rest now, as this article clearly explains. There’s a lot of misunderstanding on this issue.

For anyone who believes Christians must keep the Sabbath, quite a few scriptures say otherwise, including Colossians 2:16-17 and Romans 14:5. More on that here. (Also, to be clear, Sunday was never the Sabbath, but the early Christians began meeting that day to commemorate Christ’s resurrection on the first day of the week.)

If you’re going to do Easter baskets, Saturday would be the best day to have your kids fill their own Easter baskets with rocks! Look at this wonderful idea here or a variation here. I can’t think of a better reason to do Easter baskets!

Saturday night is also a great time to make resurrection cookies with your children — read all about it here.

Easter Sunday — resurrection day!

Yes, turn on all the lights! Christ is risen, He is risen indeed!

Enjoy those Easter baskets!

Go to church (go early, parking will be a bear).

Revel in a family-and-friends egg hunt before your celebratory Easter brunch or dinner.

Go to sleep marveling over the truth that one day, we will see this glorious Savior face to face — this Jesus who paid for each and every one of our sins so that we could live in His holy, perfect presence forever.

Blessed Easter to all!