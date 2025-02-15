A belated valentine to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Valentine's Day snuck up on me this year, and I never did get around to sending Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy a box of chocolates.

So consider this article a love letter on behalf of American drivers everywhere.

'The American people deserve an efficient, safe, and pro-growth transportation system based on sound decision-making, not political ideologies.'

Duffy won our hearts on his very first day, when he removed stringent fossil fuel emission standards instituted by the Biden administration a little more than a year ago.

“The rescission reflects the Administration’s commitment to unleashing American energy and eliminating unlawful regulatory burdens,” he said in a Jan. 29 statement.

Sheer poetry!

Give gas a chance

In December 2023, the Biden administration's DOT and Federal Highway Administration finalized a rule that established a method to measure and report transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions.

The rule required state-level agencies to establish targets for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles traveling on national highways. These targets were intended to become more stringent over time, to the tune of a 50%-52% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

This was part of a plan to reach “net-zero emissions by no later than 2050,” according to a 2021 Biden White House fact sheet. In other words, to dump gas-powered vehicles altogether.

Fortunately, the American people announced their conscious uncoupling with the Biden administration back in November. And like his boss, Duffy has been quick to prove we made the right choice.

CAFE date

He's also issued a memorandum related to “fixing the CAFE program.” First enacted in 1975, the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards are a metric by which the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regulates the distance vehicles are required to be able to travel per gallon of fuel.

Duffy said they're way too high.

“These fuel economy standards are set at such aggressive levels that automakers cannot, as a practical matter, satisfy the standards without rapidly shifting production away from internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to alternative electric technologies,” he stated.

Duffy also pointed out that “artificially high” fuel economy standards imposed considerably larger costs, which rendered “many new vehicle models unaffordable for the average American family and small business owner.”

Duffy directed the NHTSA to begin reviewing and reconsidering all existing fuel economy standards immediately, rescinding or replacing any not in compliance with the Trump administration’s policies.

He said: “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are focused on eliminating excessive regulations that have hindered economic growth, increased costs for American families, and prioritized far-left agendas over practical solutions. ... The American people deserve an efficient, safe, and pro-growth transportation system based on sound decision-making, not political ideologies. These actions will help us deliver on that promise.”

Over our ex

Just when you thought you couldn't swoon any harder, Duffy went ahead and canceled former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's programs to rectify "racist" highway design. Instead, he intends to focus on bringing car consumers greater choice at lower prices.

Now, that's the kind of guy you know is a keeper.

Not to sound ungrateful, but let's hope this is just the beginning. Our country still needs to ditch kill switches and speed limiters — and it's high time we broke up with California and its Air Resources Board. No need to draw it out, either, Mr. Secretary — we've been ready to move on for long time.