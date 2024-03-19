A Caesar salad to conquer the palate

Beware: This is a family recipe, and my family likes to eat food that clears your sinuses. I’m liberal with wasabi on sushi dates. We consider sauerkraut its own food group. This recipe includes anchovies, which my mom used to feed me directly out of the can.

So if you like your Caesar dressing mild, begone. This is for friends, Romans, and those who prefer a stab in the palate.

INGREDIENTS:

DRESSING

3 minced garlic cloves

2 raw egg yolks

1 can of minced anchovies in olive oil (use the oil in the mix)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard (I like the Trader Joe’s variety)

1 cup Greek yogurt (or sour cream or seed-oil-free mayonnaise)

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Salt and pepper to taste

SALAD

Two large heads of romaine lettuce

Sourdough croutons (optional)

Cooked chicken (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS: