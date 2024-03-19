A Caesar salad to conquer the palate

Getty Images/lisegagne
I come to bury Caesar ... in a deliciously pungent, creamy dressing.
Beware: This is a family recipe, and my family likes to eat food that clears your sinuses. I’m liberal with wasabi on sushi dates. We consider sauerkraut its own food group. This recipe includes anchovies, which my mom used to feed me directly out of the can.
So if you like your Caesar dressing mild, begone. This is for friends, Romans, and those who prefer a stab in the palate.
INGREDIENTS:
DRESSING
- 3 minced garlic cloves
- 2 raw egg yolks
- 1 can of minced anchovies in olive oil (use the oil in the mix)
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard (I like the Trader Joe’s variety)
- 1 cup Greek yogurt (or sour cream or seed-oil-free mayonnaise)
- ½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Salt and pepper to taste
SALAD
- Two large heads of romaine lettuce
- Sourdough croutons (optional)
- Cooked chicken (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor or whip by hand until smooth. You can reduce the intensity by adding Greek yogurt or substitute to taste. I sometimes increase the intensity by using two cans of anchovies.
- Wash, dry, and chop your romaine lettuce. Add whichever other items you might enjoy (sourdough croutons or leftover rotisserie chicken, as I am wont to do).
- Toss dressing with everything else. Be careful not to over-toss; I find romaine becomes quite limp if not properly dried and if beaten to death.
- Enjoy!
